Tom Brady pens heartfelt note to trainer Alex Guerrero

Tom Brady has always credited his trainer and best friend Alex Guerrero for allowing him to continue to play at a high level, and the seven-time Super Bowl champion once again praised Guerrero on Thursday.

A day after he and Guerrero celebrated yet another NFL title, Brady took to Twitter to pen an emotional tribute to the trainer.

Words can’t express the bond we have formed over the past 17 years @AGuerreroTB12. I’m so blessed to have you in my life! We have spent countless hours together, laughing, crying and everything in between. I couldn’t do it without you! Love you my brother @tb12sports pic.twitter.com/nHskIWQupo — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 11, 2021

Brady and Guerrero developed the TB12 brand together. There were said to be some issues between Brady and the Patriots over Guerrero’s access to the team, and that may have led to Brady’s relationship with Bill Belichick becoming strained.

Guerrero was on Brady’s boat during Wednesday’s parade, which makes sense considering they go everywhere together. We’re surprised Guerrero wasn’t the one who helped drunk Tom disembark.