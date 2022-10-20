Alex Bregman reveals Astros’ big World Series motivation

The Houston Astros may feel they have a lot to prove in their bid to win another World Series, but there is another key factor in play for players.

Astros third baseman Alex Bregman admitted Thursday that winning a title for veteran manager Dusty Baker weighs on the players’ minds. Bregman added that players talk about their desire to get Baker his first World Series title as a manager.

Alex Bregman says #Astros players do talk about their collective desire to win a World Series title for Dusty Baker, their Hall of Fame-bound manager. @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) October 20, 2022

Baker has come notoriously close to winning a title on several occasions. His 2002 San Francisco Giants team looked to be on their way before a Game 6 collapse allowed the Los Angeles Angels to come back and win, and the 2003 Chicago Cubs are even more infamous. Add in Baker’s loss last year and it is easy to see why players would want to see him get over the line.

Baker might downplay it, but you can tell he wants it badly as well. The Astros are well-positioned to do it for him, especially if they can get past the New York Yankees.