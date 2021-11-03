Dusty Baker was so ticked after Jorge Soler’s huge Game 6 home run

Jorge Soler broke open Game 6 of the World Series in Houston on Tuesday night, and Dusty Baker could not have been more upset.

Soler was batting for the Atlanta Braves in the top of the third inning with two on and two outs in a scoreless game. He was facing Luis Garcia and had a full count. Soler got a hanging breaking ball and launched it to deep left field over the train tracks at Minute Maid Park for a 3-run home run.

SOLER HAS LEFT THE BUILDING. pic.twitter.com/IOc5wXreRb — MLB (@MLB) November 3, 2021

That was a prestigious blast by Soler, but the funny (or heartbreaking) part of the play was seeing Baker’s reaction. The Astros manager was so ticked off in the dugout and couldn’t hide it.

How he could not be furious? That was the worst possible outcome for the situation, and it happened with the World Series on the line.

Soler already had two home runs in the series. Maybe Baker didn’t want Garcia to give Soler anything close to hit on 3-2 and not to fear a walk to load the bases and bring up Freddie Freeman.

Whatever the case, things could not have gone worse for Houston. Soler is now responsible for three major hits in the series. His Braves entered Game 6 with a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series.