 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, June 24, 2024

Alex Bregman has postgame interview derailed by his son

June 23, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read
Alex Bregman in his Houston Astros uniform

Oct 29, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) prior to game six of the 2019 World Series against the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Bregman’s postgame interview Sunday went off the rails a bit, all because his son desperately wanted to go hit up the batting cage.

Bregman went 4-for-4 with two doubles in the Houston Astros’ win over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday, so plenty of reporters wanted to talk to him about his big day. His 23-month-old son Knox, however, wanted to talk about something else: a trip to the batting cage and the dugout that he had apparently been promised.

“He’s been begging all weekend. He wants to go to the cage and the dugout, so we’re going to take him to the dugout and the cage,” Bregman said sheepishly.

Bregman is hardly the first person to have something like this happen, nor will he be the last. Based on how well the Astros did this weekend with a sweep of the Orioles, Knox might be considered a good luck charm at this point.

After a rough start to the season, Bregman has caught fire lately, and is hitting well over .300 since the start of June. Sunday’s performance was his fourth multi-hit game in his last six.

Article Tags

Alex BregmanKnox Bregman
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus