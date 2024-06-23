Alex Bregman has postgame interview derailed by his son

Alex Bregman’s postgame interview Sunday went off the rails a bit, all because his son desperately wanted to go hit up the batting cage.

Bregman went 4-for-4 with two doubles in the Houston Astros’ win over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday, so plenty of reporters wanted to talk to him about his big day. His 23-month-old son Knox, however, wanted to talk about something else: a trip to the batting cage and the dugout that he had apparently been promised.

Alex Bregman’s postgame interview was taken over by his 23-month-old son, Knox, who was anxious to head to the batting cage and dugout. pic.twitter.com/UEH7UtK0rk — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) June 23, 2024

“He’s been begging all weekend. He wants to go to the cage and the dugout, so we’re going to take him to the dugout and the cage,” Bregman said sheepishly.

Bregman is hardly the first person to have something like this happen, nor will he be the last. Based on how well the Astros did this weekend with a sweep of the Orioles, Knox might be considered a good luck charm at this point.

After a rough start to the season, Bregman has caught fire lately, and is hitting well over .300 since the start of June. Sunday’s performance was his fourth multi-hit game in his last six.