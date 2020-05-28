Video: Todd Bowles’ son hilariously crashes virtual press conference

Welcome to the glorious life of working from home, Todd Bowles.

Like many other players and coaches across sports have done, Bowles held a virtual conference call with reporters from his home on Thursday. Everything seemed to be going smoothly for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator until his 9-year-old son Tyson strolled into the room shirtless and found a comfortable chair to sit and play video games. Bowles’ reaction was priceless.

Todd Bowles’ nine-year-old son Tyson accidentally crashed Dad’s Zoom call with the media just a little while ago . He is literally EVERY dad working from home right now. pic.twitter.com/q6DIX8GUE0 — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) May 28, 2020

If nothing else, the lengthy quarantine has provided us with some entertaining moments from NFL coaches. Bill Belichick’s dog stole the show during the NFL Draft, and there’s nothing more relatable than a dad being interrupted by his 9-year-old kid while trying to work from home.