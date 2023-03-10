Alex Cora shares update on Justin Turner after pitch to face

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora on Friday provided an update on Justin Turner after the slugger suffered a gruesome injury earlier in the week.

Turner left Boston’s spring training game against the Detroit Tigers on Monday after he was hit in the face with a pitch. The third baseman was able to walk off under his own power but was bleeding profusely.

On Friday, Cora told reporters the Red Sox are hoping Turner will be ready for Opening Day in a few weeks.

Alex Cora said the Red Sox are "shooting" for Opening Day with Justin Turner. — Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) March 10, 2023

That is a positive sign. When Cora was asked on Wednesday if Turner will be available for Opening Day, the manager said it was “too soon” to make that determination.

Turner’s wife Kourtney revealed after Monday’s game that Justin needed 16 stitches and had some swelling in his face. While it is safe to assume Turner will be uncomfortable for a while, it sounds like his recovery is trending in the right direction.

The 38-year-old Turner, a two-time All-Star, signed a two-year, $22 million contract with the Red Sox over the winter. He had spent the previous nine seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, hitting .278 with 13 homers and 81 RBIs in 2022.