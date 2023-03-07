 Skip to main content
Justin Turner’s wife provides update after scary hit-by-pitch

March 6, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Justin Turner speaking to reporters

Oct 31, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers player Justin Turner at the Roberto Clemente Award press conference before game three of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Turner’s wife is providing an update on his status following Monday’s scary scene.

The new Boston Red Sox infielder Turner left the team’s spring training game against the Detroit Tigers after taking a pitch to the face from Tigers pitcher Matt Manning (video here). Though able to walk off under his own power, Turner was badly bloodied by the pitch, creating major concern.

Later in the day on Monday, Turner’s wife Kourtney shared an update.

“Thank you to everyone that reached out about Justin and sent prayers,” she wrote in a tweet. “We’re home now and he’s resting (okay – maybe listening to the replay of the game). 16 stitches and a lot of swelling but we are thanking God for no fractures & clear scans.”

The 38-year-old Turner, a two-time All-Star, signed a two-year, $22 million contract with the Red Sox over the winter. He had spent the previous nine seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, hitting .278 with 13 homers and 81 RBIs in 2022.

The Red Sox begin the regular season on March 30, but the greater priority here is Turner’s health. Fortunately though, it appears that he is doing well, all things considered.

