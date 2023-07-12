Alex Rodriguez wants Angels to trade both Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout

The Los Angeles Angels are doing everything in their power to convince Shohei Ohtani to stay. Alex Rodriguez thinks they should go completely in the other direction.

The 3-time MVP laid out a blueprint for what the Angels should do during a panel discussion among the FOX Sports MLB crew at the 2023 MLB All-Star Game. Rodriguez’s advice could be summed up in three words: blow it up.

“I think this needs a serious, serious situation and a bold move,” said Rodriguez alongside a star-studded panel featuring David Ortiz and Derek Jeter.

“I think the Angels win a world championship in five years if they do this. First, you trade Ohtani. Then, you trade Mike Trout. And you try to get five or six players, load up with first-rounders. The next thing that you have to do is bring in a guy like Theo Epstein. Give him ownership and let him run the shop.”

The Angels haven’t gotten anywhere near World Series contention in the half-decade they’ve had both Trout and Ohtani. It’s hard to imagine the team getting there by trading arguably the two best players in the majors, no matter who you put in charge of the franchise. Any high-level decision-maker worth their salt would likely do everything in their power to acquire players like Trout and Ohtani as opposed to trading them away for parts and picks. The Angels’ two MVPs are the types of players any franchise dreams their first-round picks turn into.

However, Ohtani’s departure feels more and more palpable with each loss the Angels tack on in the standings. There’s merit in finding a return for him rather than risk losing him for nothing. As for Trout, he is making $35 million per season through 2030 and seems to be suffering injuries each year, so trading him would probably be complicated.

If the Angels do end up losing not just Ohtani but Trout as well, the city of Anaheim might have to prepare for riots in the streets.