Report: Alex Rodriguez fuming, thinks Mets sale was rigged

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez lost in their attempt to purchase the New York Mets, and the former Yankees star reportedly thinks the sale was rigged.

Rodriguez and Lopez put together a group of buyers that offered $2.3 billion for the team, according to the New York Post. The Post’s Josh Kosman and Thornton McEnery say that the Mets’ banker asked on Friday, August 28 to see a sneak preview of the group’s bid for the team. August 31 was the deadline to submit bids.

According to the report, Rodriguez’s group complied to the request and shared their bid. Billionaire Steve Cohen ended up winning the bidding at $2.35 billion. Rodriguez doesn’t think that was a coincidence and believes the information was passed to Cohen so he could end up winning.

The theory makes sense.

There have been reports saying MLB did not want Rodriguez to be part of a team ownership group. Knowing that, it would make sense for the Mets to fix things so Cohen could win.

As of July, a report said that Cohen was considered the favorite to buy the team even though he previously backed out of a sale for $2.6 billion in February.