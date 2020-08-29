 Skip to main content
Here’s why Alex Rodriguez group’s Mets bid had doubters within MLB

August 29, 2020
by Grey Papke

Alex Rodriguez

Alex Rodriguez made a serious effort to purchase the New York Mets, but his bid appears to have fallen short.

The Mets entered into an exclusive negotiating window with hedge fund manager Steve Cohen on Friday, and a deal is considered likely. That leaves the Rodriguez group, which also includes Jennifer Lopez, as the apparent runners-up.

While Rodriguez was viewed as a serious bidder, there are clear reasons that he wasn’t the favorite in MLB circles. One of those reasons was money. The Rodriguez group didn’t have as much cash access as Cohen, and this was a clear concern for MLB. Some in the league feared that the Mets might be put into a similar situation as the Miami Marlins after Derek Jeter’s group purchased them.

There were other reasons beyond the money, though. A lot of it has to do with Rodriguez’s history with the league. Rodriguez is viewed as having a history of working with shady characters, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, and that worked against him. His decision to consult former Houston Astros GM Jeff Luhnow, currently suspended for his role in the sign-stealing scandal, set off some alarm bells. In addition, there was some frustration that rumors about Rodriguez being the frontrunner for the Mets leaked to the press.

There was talk that the Wilpon family actually preferred to accept Rodriguez’s bid. Ultimately, it sounds like there were too many hurdles and questions for that to happen.

