Alex Rodriguez scores legal victory in lawsuit filed by ex-brother-in-law

Alex Rodriguez faced some troubling allegations in a lawsuit that was filed against him by his ex-wife’s brother years ago. The former New York Yankees star may have to prove he did not cheat his former brother-in-law out of money, but it does not sound like the case has any link to A-Rod’s MLB career.

Christian Red of Forbes reports that Rodriguez scored a significant victory in the civil case on June 9, when a judge quashed a subpoena that was directed at Major League Baseball. Constantine Scurtis, Rodriguez’s former brother-in-law, wanted to obtain records and information related to A-Rod’s link to the Biogenesis doping scandal in 2013. Florida Circuit Court Judge Michael Hanzman ruled that the information is not relevant to the case and does not need to be uncovered.

“The Court finds that Mr. Rodriguez’s alleged steroid use is not relevant nor reasonably calculated to lead to discovery of admissible evidence on the issues framed by the pleadings in this case,” Hanzman said during a Zoom call hearing.

Scurtis, the brother of Rodriguez’s ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, originally filed a lawsuit against A-Rod in 2014. He claims Rodriguez cheated him out of money after the two began a real estate venture together in 2003, when A-Rod and Cynthia were married. Constantine amended the lawsuit earlier this year to include some new explosive allegations.

A-Rod was suspended for the entire 2014 MLB season due to his alleged involvement in the Biogenesis scandal. The last thing he needs is more information from that investigation coming out, so he dodged a bullet for his career and reputation with the recent court ruling.