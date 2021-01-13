Alex Rodriguez facing troubling allegations in lawsuit from ex-brother-in-law

Alex Rodriguez has been accused of cheating his former brother-in-law out of money, and the allegations are all detailed in a lawsuit that was recently filed against the former MLB slugger.

Constantine Scurtis, the brother of A-Rod’s ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, has accused Rodriguez of “racketeering and embezzlement” in connection with a real estate deal. According to a court amendment filed on Monday in Miami-Dade Circuit Court, Scurtis cites text messages and letters that he claims prove A-Rod pushed him out of a real estate deal.

“Mr. Rodriguez will face a jury on August 2, 2021, to answer claims that he and his co-conspirators engaged in a pattern of racketeering and embezzlement,” Scurtis’ attorney Katherine Eskovitz said, via Joe Tacopino of the New York Post.

The new filing goes on to say that Rodriguez “first cheated on his wife and then cheated Mr. Scurtis out of the proceeds from their wildly profitable real-estate venture.”

Scurtis first filed a $50 million lawsuit against Rodriguez in July, and A-Rod responded with a countersuit denying the allegations.

Rodriguez has also had legal battles with his ex-wife in the past, so this is nothing new.

A-Rod is currently engaged to music icon Jennifer Lopez. The two recently tried to purchase the New York Mets but were unsuccessful, which is something the team’s new owner is happy to rub their noses in.