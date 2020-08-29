 Skip to main content
Steve Cohen expected to buy Mets

August 28, 2020
by Larry Brown

The New York Mets are set to have a new owner, and it will likely be Steve Cohen.

Cohen has entered exclusive negotiations to buy the Mets and is expected to reach a deal to purchase the team within days, according to CNBC’s David Faber.

A group led by Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez said in a statement that they were exiting negotiations despite submitting an offer for a record amount for the team.

Submitting an offer for a record amount does not necessarily mean their bid was higher than Cohen’s. Even if it was, that doesn’t mean MLB would have approved it.

Cohen, 64, is a hedge fund manager and worth an estimated $14 billion as of February. He was originally set to buy the team in February, but the deal fell through. The Mets then solicited new bids for the team this summer, at which time Rodriguez’s group and others submitted bids.

Why would the Mets sell to the same guy with whom a deal previously fell apart? There is a good reason they preferred Cohen to A-Rod’s group.

