Alex Rodriguez ratted out 3 other players during Biogenesis probe

Alex Rodriguez was forced to admit he used performance-enhancing drugs when he met with federal agents in 2014 to discuss the infamous Biogenesis clinic, and the former New York Yankees slugger also provided names of three fellow star players who supposedly used the same source.

ESPN’s Mike Fish obtained roughy 1,400 pages of documents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s investigation into Anthony Bosch’s Biogenesis clinic. As part of the investigation a prosecutor granted Rodriguez “Queen for a Day” status, which meant A-Rod could share anything with authorities without having it used against him in later legal proceedings.

During the interview with federal agents, Rodriguez admitted for the first time to using PEDs he had purchased from Bosch. A-Rod told investigators he paid Bosch roughly $12,000 per month for “testosterone creams, red, gummy-like lozenges containing testosterone and human growth hormone.” The slugger had vehemently denied using PEDs in public.

A-Rod also named three other star players who allegedly purchased PEDs from Bosch, according to the documents. The players were Manny Ramirez, Ryan Braun and a third All-Star whose name was redacted. Unlike Rodriguez, Ramirez and Braun, the third player who was named by A-Rod never tested positive for PEDs and was never suspended by Major League Baseball.

During the Biogenesis investigation in 2014, a report from CBS’ “60 Minutes” claimed Rodriguez’s camp leaked documents linking Braun and then-teammate Francisco Cervelli to Bosch and the Biogenesis clinic. Rodriguez denied having anything to do with Braun’s tie to the investigation.

Rodriguez was suspended for the entire 2014 season. He expressed regret over using PEDs in a 2017 interview.