Alex Rodriguez shares gross cereal story during ‘Kay-Rod’ broadcast

Derek Jeter’s appearance Sunday on ESPN’s “Kay-Rod” broadcast with Michael Kay and Alex Rodriguez produced some interesting moments, including an old story from Rodriguez about Jeter’s inability to keep a jam-packed refrigerator.

Rodriguez’s story may have pained cereal lovers everywhere.

According to Rodriguez, he once spent the night at Jeter’s home prior to a game between the two early on in their careers. Rodriguez went to the former New York Yankee captain’s fridge in the morning to find some breakfast.

While the fridge was pretty bare, Rodriguez did manage to find some Lucky Charms cereal to eat. Cereal is a food most commonly served with milk, but Jeter did not have any milk in his fridge. So Rodriguez had to improvise with another famous breakfast beverage that made for a pretty gross combination.

“I’m eating Lucky Charms, no milk,” Rodriguez said. “I get a little orange juice, throw it in the Lucky Charms and that was my breakfast of champions.”

Jeter said that he did not fully remember the incident, but did admit that his fridge was not well-stocked back then.

Rodriguez and Jeter have had a notably strained relationship over the years, and Jeter’s appearance on Sunday produced a few uncomfortable moments. Not many were as awkward as when ESPN showed a famous photo of Jeter and Rodriguez against Jeter’s wishes.