 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, February 26, 2023

Alex Rodriguez spotted with 1 notable MLB great at Timberwolves game

February 26, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Read
Alex Rodriguez with sunglasses on

Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Alex Rodriguez on the sidelines before Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Rodriguez kept some interesting company during Sunday’s Minnesota Timberwolves game.

Rodriguez, the retired ex-MLB star who is now a part-owner of the Wolves, was spotted sitting next to none other than Barry Bonds. The two former MVPs took in Sunday’s action between the Wolves and the Golden State Warriors from their courtside seats.

The game went down in San Francisco, so it was right in Bonds’ backyard (he played 15 seasons for the San Francisco Giants and still resides in the Bay Area).

That meeting of titans also has great meme potential since Rodriguez and Bonds were two all-time great sluggers who both had their careers tainted by PED use. Rodriguez and Bonds maintained a good relationship over the years though, and they decided to link up again at Sunday’s NBA game.

Article Tags

Alex RodriguezBarry Bonds
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus