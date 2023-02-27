Alex Rodriguez spotted with 1 notable MLB great at Timberwolves game

Alex Rodriguez kept some interesting company during Sunday’s Minnesota Timberwolves game.

Rodriguez, the retired ex-MLB star who is now a part-owner of the Wolves, was spotted sitting next to none other than Barry Bonds. The two former MVPs took in Sunday’s action between the Wolves and the Golden State Warriors from their courtside seats.

Alex Rodriguez and Barry Bonds sitting with each other pic.twitter.com/txEOjZRt2g — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) February 27, 2023

The game went down in San Francisco, so it was right in Bonds’ backyard (he played 15 seasons for the San Francisco Giants and still resides in the Bay Area).

That meeting of titans also has great meme potential since Rodriguez and Bonds were two all-time great sluggers who both had their careers tainted by PED use. Rodriguez and Bonds maintained a good relationship over the years though, and they decided to link up again at Sunday’s NBA game.