Alex Rodriguez’s team contacted Madison LeCroy after Lopez breakup

Madison LeCroy’s name is back in the news for headlines involving Alex Rodriguez, including one interesting rumor

A recent gossip story said that Rodriguez reached out to LeCroy following his breakup with Jennifer Lopez. The report said that A-Rod was trying to arrange a meet-up with the reality TV personality at the PGA Championship in South Carolina. LeCroy reportedly blew him off.

US Weekly says that Rodriguez never actually reached out to LeCroy, but that a member of his team did.

LeCroy was originally mentioned in association with Rodriguez back in February. A-Rod and Lopez were still together at that point, at least publicly. They officially announced their breakup in April.

One of the reported reasons for the breakup was Lopez’s inability to trust Rodriguez.

Separate from his breakup with Lopez, Rodriguez has been in the news lately because of his efforts to purchase the Minnesota Timberwolves.