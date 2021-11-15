Alex Rodriguez helped cause Timberwolves to get fined by NBA

Alex Rodriguez’s tenure as part-owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves is not off to the best start, at least in the eyes of the league.

The NBA announced on Monday that the Timberwolves had been fined $250,000 for violating league rules concerning practices/team activities outside the team’s home market.

The fine stems from workouts that apparently took place at A-Rod’s home in Miami in early September.

Teams are only allowed to arrange or pay for team activities and practices inside their home market.

Rodriguez and his business partner, Marc Lore, became the owners of the Timberwolves in May. Rodriguez has denied reports suggesting he intended to move the team.

For now, he and Lore should probably read up on the rules concerning what owners are and are not allowed to do.

Photo: Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Alex Rodriguez on the sidelines before Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports