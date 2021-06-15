Alex Rodriguez says he does not plan to move Timberwolves

The Timberwolves have been in Minnesota since their inception 32 years ago. Now incoming co-owner Alex Rodriguez is assuring the local fans that he has no plans of changing that.

Rodriguez replied this week to a comment on a recent Instagram post of his. The comment read, “Keep the Wolves in Minnesota.”

“We will!!” Rodriguez said in response.

In a comment on his most recent Instagram post, Alex Rodriguez makes his first public statement that he will keep the Minnesota Timberwolves in Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/XLR5mbYwSw — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) June 15, 2021

Rodriguez and business partner Marc Lore recently reached an agreement to purchase the Wolves from longtime owner Glen Taylor. Some rumors had suggested that Rodriguez himself was interested in moving the team to one particular destination.

The 14-time MLB All-Star Rodriguez is reportedly expected to begin as a limited partner before taking on full control of the Wolves in 2023. But if Rodriguez’s Instagram comment is any indication, the team will be sticking around in Minnesota for much longer than that.