Alex Rodriguez wants to receive big honor from Yankees

Alex Rodriguez’s legacy with the New York Yankees is a complicated one, but he thinks he has a strong case for one major honor from the franchise.

In an appearance on the “Evan and Tiki” show Thursday, Rodriguez admitted that he wants the Yankees to retire his No. 13, though he admitted that the decision was not his to make.

“I want my number retired. If it’s not retired, so be it,” Rodriguez said, via Ryan Chichester of Audacy. “Yeah, of course it bothers me. It’s less about bother, but of course it would be nice to be recognized in one of the coolest places to be in Yankee history, but that’s not my decision.”

Rodriguez conceded that his criticism of the Yankees in his role as an analyst for ESPN and FOX does not help his case. He also admitted that the team’s decision to issue No. 13 to Joey Gallo in 2021 “did not make me happy.”

Rodriguez has been critical of the Yankees, but it probably is not the biggest reason his number is unlikely to be retired in The Bronx anytime soon. As good as his peak was, his numbers began to decline significantly after the 2009 season, he was often criticized for a perceived lack of production in the playoffs, and the Biogenesis affair led to a suspension and significantly tarnished his legacy.

The decision to give Gallo No. 13 certainly suggests that the number is not being lined up for retirement anytime soon. Rodriguez might have to get used to that.