Alex Rodriguez makes admission about attending Yankees reunion

Alex Rodriguez attended Old Timers’ Day at Yankee Stadium on Saturday, the first time he has done so since his retirement as a player in 2016. He did so as part of the 2009 World Series reunion, but despite his importance to that team, he was not necessarily expecting an invite.

Rodriguez said he was very honored to be invited to the event, and confessed that he was not necessarily expecting it.

“I was actually surprised that I got an invitation,” Rodríguez said, via Jorge Castillo of ESPN. “Honored. Very happy. … It’s my first time back and I’m excited to be back. I’m very proud of my time in New York and I’m very proud to be part of a champion team.”

Rodriguez was an essential part of that 2009 team, as he put together one of his best-ever postseasons. He hit .365 with six home runs in 15 games, so from that standpoint, he was an obvious invite. On the other hand, Rodriguez had plenty of drama with the organization, not to mention his controversial links to PED usage.

Rodriguez has openly said he would like to receive one major honor from the Yankees, but that probably is not going to happen. He may have to settle for being invited back for events like these.