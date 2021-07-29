Report dishes on Alex Rodriguez and reporter Melanie Collins

Alex Rodriguez has been spotted with Melanie Collins while on vacation in St. Tropez, but are they dating? That’s the question.

Rodriguez turned 46 on Tuesday and had a birthday bash on the island. According to Page Six, Rodriguez and Collins were introduced through mutual friends Eric and Jessie James Decker, who also are at the island.

Page Six says that despite Rodriguez and Collins hanging out while in St. Tropez, they are just friends.

Some people are thinking otherwise after Collins and A-Rod were photographed on a jet ski together.

SPOTTED: Alex Rodriguez with a huge smile on his face while jet skiing with Melanie Collins in St. Tropez https://t.co/Vv9RYCELmn pic.twitter.com/T6yZONTLuU — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) July 28, 2021

Coincidentally, or perhaps not so coincidentally, Rodriguez’s ex-fiancee Jennifer Lopez happens to be in St. Tropez with Ben Affleck. Lopez dumped Rodriguez earlier this year, reportedly over trust issues. Lopez and Affleck, who dated several years earlier, have since resumed a relationship.

Rodriguez serves as an MLB analyst in addition to his numerous business interests. Collins is a reporter for the NFL on CBS and a Golf Channel host.