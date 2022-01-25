Kat Padgett is not Alex Rodriguez’s girlfriend, report says

Alex Rodriguez and Kat Padgett may have looked pretty cozy at the Green Bay Packers game on Saturday night, but that does not mean they are dating.

The New York Post reported on Monday that A-Rod is single and that Padgett is not his girlfriend.

In addition to the Packers playoff game, Rodriguez and Padgett attended a Minnesota Timberwolves game on Sunday. Rodriguez is a co-owner of the T-Wolves.

Based on his dating history, Rodriguez has long been a fan of blondes. He also tends to like physically fit women, which is exactly what Padgett is. Padgett is a fitness competitor and aspiring registered dietician.

Despite their national TV appearance together, they’re not boyfriend and girlfriend.