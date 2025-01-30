All-Star closer agrees to deal with AL playoff team

One All-Star relief pitcher is off the free agent market.

Carlos Estevez has agreed to a contract with the Kansas City Royals. Joel Sherman reports that Estevez received a two-year deal from Kansas City that includes a mutual option.

Estevez went 5-5 with 31 saves for the Los Angeles Angels in 2023 and was an All-Star that season. The Angels traded him to the Philadelphia Phillies ahead of the deadline last season. He went 4-5 with a 2.45 ERA and 50 strikeouts over 55 innings in 2024 (including stints with both teams).

The 32-year-old pitcher began his career with the Colorado Rockies and spent six seasons with them before signing with the Angels as a free agent ahead of the 2023 season. He started to take off after joining the Angels and slipping into the closer role.

It remains to be seen whether Estevez will close games for the Royals. Lucas Erceg was a standout for KC last season, both in the regular season and postseason. Erceg had 11 saves and a 2.88 ERA over 25 innings with the Royals during the regular season.

Between Estevez and Erceg, the back of Kansas City’s bullpen is looking strong.