Report: 1 All-Star trade target would block a move to the Yankees

One All-Star pitcher apparently does not want a second tour of duty in The Bronx.

Boston Red Sox pitcher Sonny Gray is a hot trade candidate ahead of the Aug. 3 MLB deadline. However, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported on Wednesday that there is one particular team that Gray will not be going to — the New York Yankees .

Heyman says that Gray, who has a full no-trade clause in his contract, would block any potential move to the Yankees. The righty pitcher “did not have a great experience in New York,” Heyman adds.

Gray, 36, pitched for the Yankees for two seasons from 2017-18. Those marked two of the worst seasons of his big-league career as Gray went 15-16 with a 4.51 ERA and a 1.42 WHIP in New York. Gray also spoke out late last year on how he never wanted to be a Yankee (having initially arrived in a trade from the then-Oakland Athletics ).

A three-time career All-Star selection otherwise, Gray is now enjoying a standout season with the rival Red Sox. He has gone 9-1 with a 2.95 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP with 66 strikeouts over 14 total starts. On top of that, Gray is under contract for next season as well under a mutual option.

The Red Sox as a whole continue to toil though, and they are the worst team in their division this season at 32-46. If the team does decide to cash out on Gray at the trade deadline, he will not be going to the Yankees and may instead end up on this other club that pursued him in the past.