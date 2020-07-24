Andrew McCutchen shares emotional message ahead of Opening Day

Andrew McCutchen has waited a very long time to return to the field, and will finally do so on Friday.

On June 3, 2019, McCutchen tore his ACL while running the bases, ruling him out for the remainder of the season. Add in the delayed 2020 season and it has been over a year since the Philadelphia Phillies outfielder played in a meaningful game, and he sent an emotional tweet about it on Friday ahead of the team’s season opener.

417 days. It’s been 417 days since I played a Major League Baseball game. The longest I have ever gone since I picked up a bat at the age of 5. I’ve cried,laughed,worked,and grown throughout this process that at times,seemed endless. I’ve missed this game so much. Now, I’m ready pic.twitter.com/j4Kbr7fJzu — andrew mccutchen (@TheCUTCH22) July 24, 2020

The sentiment is easily understandable, and while McCutchen will be feeling it more than some others, plenty of other players can probably identify. On the bright side, it sounds like the veteran outfielder used his extended time off productively.

The 33-year-old outfielder had hit .256 with 10 home runs in 59 games in 2019 before suffering his season-ending injury.