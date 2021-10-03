Video: Angel Hernandez falls into dugout chasing Gio Urshela’s great catch

The final day of the MLB season has not been devoid of action. That even includes umpires falling into dugouts.

One play in New York really ended up having two highlights. The Yankees were hosting the Tampa Bay Rays in what was a must-win game for them. With the contest remaining scoreless into the 6th, every out mattered. That’s why Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela chased an Austin Meadows popup all the way into the visiting dugout, and managed to make an incredible grab.

But there’s more. Check out home plate umpire Angel Hernandez running all the way over to make the out call — then falling into the dugout himself.

My god the ump pic.twitter.com/f6KBjCRo38 — Nick Pollack (@PitcherList) October 3, 2021

Hernandez still makes the call. The guy has an awful reputation that isn’t entirely undeserved, but you have to give him credit for that.

As for Urshela, it’s the exact sort of play you want someone to be willing to make in what is essentially a do-or-die game. Yankee fans will have to appreciate that, at least.