Angels add former 20-HR hitter in free agency

The Los Angeles Angels continue to add a hodgepodge of names in free agency this offseason.

Robert Murray of FanSided reported on Friday that the Angels have agreed to a minor-league deal with free agent infielder JD Davis. Davis will also be getting an invite to Spring Training, Murray adds.

The righty-hitting Davis, 31, has a solid power profile with a career .764 OPS and a 22-homer season with the New York Mets in 2019 under his belt. But he had a very poor 2024 as he hit .218 over 46 games combined between the Oakland Athletics and the New York Yankees before eventually getting designated for assignment by both teams.

That said, Davis has career experience at third base, first base, and left field. With Anthony Rendon and other Angels constantly getting injured, the team probably figures that it is wise to bring in a low-cost backup plan. Davis now becomes the latest winter addition of the (somewhat) spend-happy Angels, joining the likes of Yusei Kikuchi, Kyle Hendricks, Jorge Soler, Travis d’Arnaud, and the former batting champion who just signed on.