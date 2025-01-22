Angels to sign former batting champion

A former American League batting champion is joining the Los Angeles Angels in a bid to revive his career.

The Angels have agreed to a minor league deal with infielder Tim Anderson, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Anderson will have the opportunity to make the Angels in spring training as a non-roster invitee.

Former All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson signs a minor league deal with the Los Angeles Angels as he tries to revive his career with manager and infield guru Ron Washington. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 22, 2025

A two-time All-Star, Anderson was once one of the best shortstops in the American League before his career effectively fell off a cliff following the 2022 season. In 65 games with the Miami Marlins in 2024, he was one of the worst players in baseball, hitting just .214 with no power.

The Angels reportedly had interest in Anderson last winter before he landed with Miami. A late-career turnaround is unlikely for the 31-year-old, but he is at least going to get a shot at one.