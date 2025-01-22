 Skip to main content
Angels to sign former batting champion

January 22, 2025
by Grey Papke
Los Angeles AngelsTim Anderson
The Angels logo at Angel Stadium

Apr 15, 2020; Anaheim, California, USA; General overall view of the Los Angeles Angels logo at Angel Stadium of Anaheim amid the global coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY NETWORK

A former American League batting champion is joining the Los Angeles Angels in a bid to revive his career.

The Angels have agreed to a minor league deal with infielder Tim Anderson, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Anderson will have the opportunity to make the Angels in spring training as a non-roster invitee.

A two-time All-Star, Anderson was once one of the best shortstops in the American League before his career effectively fell off a cliff following the 2022 season. In 65 games with the Miami Marlins in 2024, he was one of the worst players in baseball, hitting just .214 with no power.

The Angels reportedly had interest in Anderson last winter before he landed with Miami. A late-career turnaround is unlikely for the 31-year-old, but he is at least going to get a shot at one.