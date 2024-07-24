Angels get bad news during Mike Trout rehab

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout’s road back from the injured list hit a setback Tuesday in his rehab appearance for the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees.

Trout has been sidelined since late April after the 3-time MVP suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee.

The Angels star was slated to play five innings but was pulled after just two in Salt Lake’s minor league contest at Smith’s Ballpark in Salt Lake City, Utah. The team announced that Trout was taken out due to knee soreness and considered his status as day-to-day.

Mike Trout was removed from tonight's rehab game with left knee soreness. He is considered day to day. — Angels PR (@LAAngelsPR) July 24, 2024

On Monday, Angels manager Ron Washington sounded very optimistic that Trout’s return to the Angels’ lineup was imminent. The expectation was for Trout to return within the week. But that may no longer be the case.

Mike Trout was removed from his first Triple-A rehab game after two innings with soreness in his surgically repaired left knee, the Angels announced. The expectation was that he would return by week’s end. That might no longer be the case, though that part is unclear. — Alden González (@Alden_Gonzalez) July 24, 2024

Through 29 major league games this season, Trout has hit .220 with 10 home runs, 14 RBIs, and 6 stolen bases.

The Angels’ update on Trout doesn’t make his setback sound too concerning. However, the All-Star slugger’s checkered injury history doesn’t exactly evoke confidence that nothing else could go wrong.

Trout has only played in over 100 games once (119 in 2022) over the last four full seasons.