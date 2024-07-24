 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, July 23, 2024

Angels get bad news during Mike Trout rehab

July 23, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Read
Mike Trout looks on

July 30, 2019; Anaheim, CA, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) following the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout’s road back from the injured list hit a setback Tuesday in his rehab appearance for the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees.

Trout has been sidelined since late April after the 3-time MVP suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee.

The Angels star was slated to play five innings but was pulled after just two in Salt Lake’s minor league contest at Smith’s Ballpark in Salt Lake City, Utah. The team announced that Trout was taken out due to knee soreness and considered his status as day-to-day.

On Monday, Angels manager Ron Washington sounded very optimistic that Trout’s return to the Angels’ lineup was imminent. The expectation was for Trout to return within the week. But that may no longer be the case.

Through 29 major league games this season, Trout has hit .220 with 10 home runs, 14 RBIs, and 6 stolen bases.

The Angels’ update on Trout doesn’t make his setback sound too concerning. However, the All-Star slugger’s checkered injury history doesn’t exactly evoke confidence that nothing else could go wrong.

Trout has only played in over 100 games once (119 in 2022) over the last four full seasons.

Article Tags

Los Angeles AngelsMike Trout
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus