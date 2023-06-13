 Skip to main content
Angels player suspended for bumping umpire

June 13, 2023
by Larry Brown
Brandon Drury bumps an umpire

Los Angeles Angels infielder Brandon Drury has been suspended one game, MLB announced on Tuesday.

Drury’s suspension arose because he made physical contact with an umpire. The contact occurred after Drury was called out on strikes with a runner on third and the game between his Angels and the Texas Rangers tied at five in the top of the 10th inning on Monday.

Furious over the call, Drury went right to Ramon DeJesus’ face and bumped the umpire seemingly inadvertently.

Players and coaches are not allowed to make contact with umpires, which is why Drury received the suspension.

Drury was set to be suspended for Tuesday’s game, but he is appealing the suspension, which will allow him to play in the game.

Drury is in his first season with the Angels. He’s batting .252 with a .771 OPS. Though he went 0-for-5 before his ejection on Monday night, Drury has 16 doubles and 10 home runs this season.

