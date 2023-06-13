Angels player suspended for bumping umpire

Los Angeles Angels infielder Brandon Drury has been suspended one game, MLB announced on Tuesday.

Drury’s suspension arose because he made physical contact with an umpire. The contact occurred after Drury was called out on strikes with a runner on third and the game between his Angels and the Texas Rangers tied at five in the top of the 10th inning on Monday.

Furious over the call, Drury went right to Ramon DeJesus’ face and bumped the umpire seemingly inadvertently.

You can't do that, Brandon! Drury ejected for bumping ump after called third strike. pic.twitter.com/TFrD2vY4kb — Bally Sports Southwest (@BallySportsSW) June 13, 2023

Players and coaches are not allowed to make contact with umpires, which is why Drury received the suspension.

Drury was set to be suspended for Tuesday’s game, but he is appealing the suspension, which will allow him to play in the game.

Angels INF Brandon Drury has received a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for making contact with umpire Ramon De Jesus. The suspension had been scheduled to begin tonight, but Drury has elected to appeal, so it will be held in abeyance until the process is complete. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) June 13, 2023

Drury is in his first season with the Angels. He’s batting .252 with a .771 OPS. Though he went 0-for-5 before his ejection on Monday night, Drury has 16 doubles and 10 home runs this season.