Top Angels coach could leave for nearby team?

The Los Angeles Angels may be facing an intrastate defection.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported Sunday that Angels coach Benji Gil has interviewed for the San Diego Padres’ manager job. Morosi notes that Gil, who was born in Tijuana, Mexico, has deep family ties to the S.D. area.

Gil, the Angels’ infield coach for the last two years, is a very highly-regarded figure in the clubhouse. He was a member of the Angels’ 2002 World Series team and also has an excellent coaching track record. Gil led the Tomateros de Culiacán, a winter league club in Mexico, to four championships as their manager from 2014-21. He then went on to manage Mexico’s national team at both the 2020 Summer Olympics and the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

The Padres need a new skipper after letting Bob Melvin leave for the San Francisco Giants last month. It still seems most likely that they go with an in-house candidate like Mike Shildt or Ryan Flaherty. But Gil is now the second figure with ties to the Angels to be linked to the San Diego job.