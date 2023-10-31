Phil Nevin reportedly in running for new MLB manager job

Phil Nevin may only have to travel about an hour or so south for his next MLB job.

Dennis Lin and Britt Ghiroli of The Athletic reported Tuesday that the ex-Los Angeles Angels manager Nevin is among the external candidates who have emerged for the San Diego Padres managerial job. The report notes that Nevin could potentially interview with the Padres later this week.

The 52-year-old Nevin went 119-149 (.444) in his two seasons as manager of the Angels, missing the playoffs both years. While he was not very highly-regarded as a tactician and was known more so for his viral meltdowns, he does have history with the Padres. Nevin played for the Padres from 1999-2005 and made the only All-Star team of his career with them in 2001.

For the moment, it seems Nevin is still far behind the two internal favorites to manage the Padres in the wake of the departure of Bob Melvin for the San Francisco Giants. But Nevin does have experience (though not necessarily success) managing star-studded rosters and should at least be worth giving the interview to.