Anthony Rendon gets roasted over his polarizing comments

February 19, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Anthony Rendon holding his bat

Jun 11, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon’s comments on Monday didn’t exactly win over a lot of fans.

Angels position players began reporting to camp this week in preparation for 2024 spring training. While speaking to reporters at camp, the oft-injured Rendon was asked whether his perspective on the game of baseball has changed over the years and if baseball remained a top priority for him.

“It’s never been a top priority for me,” admitted Rendon. “This is a job. I do this to make a living. My faith, my family come first before this job. So if those things come before it, I’m leaving.”

Nobody should fault Rendon for asserting that his family comes first. But admitting baseball isn’t a “top priority” at all isn’t a great look for someone who gets paid as handsomely as Rendon does to help his baseball team win games.

Rendon has made quite a good living from his job of playing baseball. The 33-year-old signed a gargantuan contract with the Angels in 2019 after a breakout season and World Series run with the Washington Nationals.

But in four seasons with the Angels, Rendon has undoubtedly failed to live up to any expectations. Fans who had heard Rendon’s comments voiced their displeasure on social media.

A handful of Angels supporters couldn’t help but compare Rendon’s comments with those of his teammate Mike Trout. The 3-time MVP on Monday expressed his commitment to winning with the Angels despite some trade rumblings heading into the 2024 campaign.

This was not the first instance that the 1-time All-Star has ticked off members of the Angels faithful. Fans flamed Rendon last month for his comments on wanting a shorter MLB season.

Rendon has played in only 200 total games across four years with the Angels. He’s never participated in over 60 games in any one season since taking his talents to Anaheim.

Rendon has batted .249 with just 22 home runs and 111 RBIs in total as a member of the Angels. He exceeded those figures during his pre-Angels 2019 campaign alone when he hit .319 with 34 home runs, 126 RBIs, and an OPS of 1.010.

