Anthony Rendon gets roasted over his polarizing comments

Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon’s comments on Monday didn’t exactly win over a lot of fans.

Angels position players began reporting to camp this week in preparation for 2024 spring training. While speaking to reporters at camp, the oft-injured Rendon was asked whether his perspective on the game of baseball has changed over the years and if baseball remained a top priority for him.

“It’s never been a top priority for me,” admitted Rendon. “This is a job. I do this to make a living. My faith, my family come first before this job. So if those things come before it, I’m leaving.”

Anthony Rendon on if baseball is a top priority for him: "It’s never been a top priority for me. This is a job. I do this to make a living. My faith, my family come first before this job. So if those things come before it, I’m leaving." 🎥: @BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/T7VMYyi9F1 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) February 19, 2024

Nobody should fault Rendon for asserting that his family comes first. But admitting baseball isn’t a “top priority” at all isn’t a great look for someone who gets paid as handsomely as Rendon does to help his baseball team win games.

Rendon has made quite a good living from his job of playing baseball. The 33-year-old signed a gargantuan contract with the Angels in 2019 after a breakout season and World Series run with the Washington Nationals.

But in four seasons with the Angels, Rendon has undoubtedly failed to live up to any expectations. Fans who had heard Rendon’s comments voiced their displeasure on social media.

Anthony Rendon every time he’s forced to play baseball pic.twitter.com/4PyX8Rrcz7 — Baseball Is Dead (@baseballisdead_) February 19, 2024

Really hard to root for Anthony Rendon. Baseball doesn’t have to be your passion but this is a bad look for a $300m player who barely plays and when he does, it’s been bad https://t.co/rsSa8NVbqt — Marc Luino (@GiraffeNeckMarc) February 19, 2024

Anthony Rendon showing up to the ballpark every day pic.twitter.com/ymP9aOofxn — Andrew Battifarano (@AndrewAtBatt) February 19, 2024

A handful of Angels supporters couldn’t help but compare Rendon’s comments with those of his teammate Mike Trout. The 3-time MVP on Monday expressed his commitment to winning with the Angels despite some trade rumblings heading into the 2024 campaign.

CF Mike Trout on his talks with owner Arte Moreno, the Angels, pushing for free agents, wanting to win WITH the Angels and being loyal pic.twitter.com/gVNvdYtTdm — Angels News (@AngelsNews27) February 19, 2024

Mike Trout telling us he’d die for the Angels and Anthony Rendon telling us he’d rather die than keep playing for the Angels all in the same hour is the most perfect encapsulation of the Angels you’ll ever see. — Kev (@klew24) February 19, 2024

MIKE TROUT: I would die for the Angels. I signed that contract with my own blood and I’ll die on the field trying to win a championship for them ANTHONY RENDON: you want me to go up to the plate 3 or 4 times a game? Like every day?! — Robert Orr (@NotTheBobbyOrr) February 19, 2024

This was not the first instance that the 1-time All-Star has ticked off members of the Angels faithful. Fans flamed Rendon last month for his comments on wanting a shorter MLB season.

Rendon has played in only 200 total games across four years with the Angels. He’s never participated in over 60 games in any one season since taking his talents to Anaheim.

Rendon has batted .249 with just 22 home runs and 111 RBIs in total as a member of the Angels. He exceeded those figures during his pre-Angels 2019 campaign alone when he hit .319 with 34 home runs, 126 RBIs, and an OPS of 1.010.