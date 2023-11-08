Report: 1 surprise team may be most aggressive Shohei Ohtani suitor

A new report has named one surprising team as a potential frontrunner for free agent star Shohei Ohtani.

With MLB’s GM meetings happening this week, there has been an uptick in Ohtani rumors, especially since the Los Angeles Angels star is officially a free agent. The Los Angeles Dodgers are still seen as the clear favorites to land Ohtani, but according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Chicago Cubs are viewed by some as being the “most aggressive team” in pursuit.

The Cubs appear to be aggressive on a number of fronts as the offseason begins.

Earlier this week, the Cubs ruthlessly fired manager David Ross in order to give Craig Counsell big money to replace him. One report also linked the Cubs to a potential trade for one of the biggest names that could become available.

Any team interested in Ohtani will have to give him a massive contract, in all likelihood. Even if he will not be pitching next year, his ability and marketing draw will command major dollars.