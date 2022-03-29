Angels have interesting plan for Noah Syndergaard this season

The Los Angeles Angels are definitely looking to get their money’s worth with their big-budget Thor movie this season.

Angels manager Joe Maddon revealed to reporters this week that the team has an interesting plan for newly-signed right-hander Noah Syndergaard. Maddon said that the team is not planning to limit Syndergaard’s innings, per Jeff Fletcher of the OC Register.

The approach makes sense since Syndergaard is essentially on a one-year, prove-it deal (albeit for a whopping $21 million). The Angels also plan to go with a six-man rotation in 2022, which should naturally keep Syndergaard’s workload at a manageable level.

That said, there is some definite risk involved with simply letting the ex-All-Star Syndergaard loose without an innings limit. Syndergaard underwent Tommy John surgery on his pitching elbow in 2020 and has made just two appearances for a total of 2.0 innings since then.

If Syndergaard is confident in his health and the Angels are confident in him too, the plan just might work out. But New York Mets fans probably know enough to tell you that the Angels are toeing a dangerous line here.

Photo: May 14, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (34) looks on from the dugout during the sixth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports