Angels’ rookie standout suffers major injury

The Los Angeles Angels are struggling to catch a break, with one of their better hitters in the early part of the season going on the shelf for an extended period of time.

Angels manager Phil Nevin revealed Sunday that catcher Logan O’Hoppe suffered a torn labrum in his shoulder during last week’s series against the New York Yankees and will miss 4-6 months.

The 23-year-old O’Hoppe had been one of the Angels’ pleasant surprises early in the season. In 16 games, he hit .283 with four home runs and 13 RBIs, and was providing valuable pop to a lineup that has lacked it outside of Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani.

O’Hoppe could miss the entire season, though he can harbor some hope of returning late in the campaign. By that point, it may be too late to help the Angels, who are facing a lot of pressure to perform in order to retain their star two-way player.