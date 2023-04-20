Reporter shares what Angels must do to keep Shohei Ohtani

The Los Angeles Angels are adamant that they want to keep Shohei Ohtani, but reality may hit them hard once the two-way star hits free agency.

In an appearance on ESPN’s “Get Up!” Thursday, MLB reporter Jeff Passan shared what the Angels have to do in order to have a chance of retaining Ohtani. Essentially, they have to at least make the playoffs, and if they don’t, Ohtani will almost certainly walk in free agency after the season.

"If the Angels fall out of contention … [Shohei Ohtani] could be traded and he will definitely leave." —@JeffPassan pic.twitter.com/evk3nuye1o — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) April 20, 2023

“There is one number that we need to be looking at when it comes to Shohei Ohtani’s future, and that is the Los Angeles Angels’ record,” Passan said. “As long as the Angels are in contention and have hope for a playoff spot, Shohei Ohtani’s probably not going to be traded at the deadline this year. If the Angels fall out of contention and it’s just more of the same as it’s been over the last five years that he’s been there, he could be traded and he will definitely leave.”

This is no surprise. Ohtani wants to win, and he has done little of it with the Angels. That is why people have been closely watching his body language in the team’s worst moments so far this season. Ohtani himself has not given the Angels a lot of reason for optimism when it comes to keeping him, either.

The Angels entered play Thursday at 9-9. That’s not bad, but it’s still going to have to improve for Ohtani to consider sticking around.