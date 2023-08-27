Angels pitcher Chase Silseth exits after being hit in the head

A troubling scene unfolded at Citi Field Saturday as the Los Angeles Angels took on the New York Mets. Angels pitcher Chase Silseth was forced to exit the contest after an errant throw hit him squarely in the back of the head.

In the bottom of the fourth, Mets baserunners Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil tried to pull off a double steal during Pete Alonso’s at-bat against Silseth. Angels catcher Logan O’Hoppe threw the ball to first baseman Trey Cabbage, who immediately tried to throw Lindor out at third.

Instead of ending up in the glove of Angels third baseman Mike Moustakas, the ball hit the back of Silseth’s head:

Very scary scene here as Chase Silseth had to leave the game after being hit in the head by a throw from first to third pic.twitter.com/Mbuqrc8VJn — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 27, 2023

Silseth appeared to have a delayed reaction to the blow. He was still able to watch the ball roll toward the Mets’ on-deck circle after it hit him. After taking a few more steps closer to third base, Silseth then crumpled to the ground while grabbing the back of his head. He was seen writhing in pain as an Angels trainer attended to him.

It’s not uncommon for baseball players to face the threat of an errant throw hitting them in the head. In fact, a pitch that grazed Alonso’s head later in the game caused both the Angels and Mets benches to clear.

However, more often than not, the player facing the threat is wearing a hard helmet while standing in the batter’s box. Any serious blow to the back of the head in any sport is also considered to be extra dangerous.

Silseth was able to walk off the field on his own and appeared to be in good spirits before being transported to the hospital. Silseth gave up 2 hits and 2 earned runs across 3.1 innings before his exit.

The Angels pitcher was taken to a hospital for tests but was in a joking mood despite being hit.