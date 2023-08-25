Angels reporter accuses Anthony Rendon of unprofessional behavior

Anthony Rendon has been a huge bust since signing a massive contract with the Los Angeles Angels in free agency. Now his conduct is being called into question.

Rendon signed a 7-year, $245 million deal with the Angels in Dec. 2019, just months after helping the Washington Nationals win the World Series. In four seasons with the Angels, Rendon has played in just 200 games. He’s batted .249 with just 22 home runs for the Halos while earning $35 million per year in luxury tax payroll.

Rendon has not played since July 4 due to a bone bruise on his shin and is on the 60-day injured list. One reporter thinks that Rendon does not appear to be in any rush to get off the injured list this year.

Speaking on his “Calling All Halos” podcast, The Athletic’s Sam Blum accused Rendon of exhibiting some unprofessional behavior recently.

“I don’t want to even get into the stuff he was telling us yesterday in front of his locker. I’m not even gonna repeat some of the stuff” –@SamBlum3 on Anthony Rendon. I’m so over Anthony Rendon, and I think almost every Angels fan is.https://t.co/zP8bS1T8C3 pic.twitter.com/Ie3WxDT5qy — Beyond The Halo (@BeyondTheHalo) August 25, 2023

“I don’t want to even get into the stuff [Rendon] was telling us yesterday in front of his locker,” Blum said on Friday’s edition of the podcast. “I’m not even going to repeat some of the stuff. Just the aloofness that he has towards the overall situation that he’s kind of in of not playing and the fans and everything. And it feels like, man, these are unforced errors by this guy. I don’t know where his head’s at.

“I don’t believe that he’s faking an injury. I don’t know if he’s milking the injury. But, man, he’s like not handled this like a professional in any way.”

Blum did not elaborate on what Rendon said. This is also just an allegation that Rendon has been unprofessional and is seemingly in no hurry to return from his injury.

Rendon is still owed $38 million in base salary for the next three years. The 33-year-old batted .236 in 43 games this season. He also was suspended for an incident with a fan in Oakland.