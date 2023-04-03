MLB announces discipline for Anthony Rendon over fan incident

MLB has decided on a punishment for Anthony Rendon over his altercation with a fan on Opening Day.

The Los Angeles Angels third baseman confronted an A’s fan after the Angels’ 2-1 loss to Oakland on Thursday night at Oakland Coliseum. Rendon was seen grabbing the fan by the shirt, accusing the man of calling him a b–ch, and then taking a swipe at the fan, who leaned back to avoid it (video here).

Rendon did not offer a comment on the matter, nor did the Angels. But MLB announced Monday that Rendon has been suspended five games and fined an undisclosed amount of money.

The punishment solidifies what has been a bad past year for Rendon.

The Angels third baseman has barely played due to a surgery, but he’s managed to get suspended twice.

Rendon was also suspended five games in June 2022 for participating in a brawl with the Mariners.

Rendon is 0-for-6 with a walk and two strikeouts this season.