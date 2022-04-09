Angels scoreboard operator made hilarious Yordan Alvarez error

Yordan Alvarez is one of the youngest players in the Houston Astros’ lineup, but one opposing stadium believes that he is a literal toddler.

During Friday’s game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Astros, there was a funny error that ran on the Angel Stadium scoreboard when Alvarez was batting in the sixth inning. The scoreboard correctly said that Alvarez was the youngest player in MLB history with three home runs and seven RBIs in a game … but mistakenly said that he did it at the ripe age of two years and 44 days.

Según la pantalla en Angel Stadium Yordan Álvarez le está dando palo a los Orioles desde que era un bebé. 🙃 Cosas que pasan… pic.twitter.com/BSeTqqJ4l3 — Jerry Díaz 🇨🇺 (@Jerryto94) April 9, 2022

Alvarez is actually 24 years old right now and was 22 when he pulled off the aforementioned feat. It looks like the scoreboard operator simply missed that second “2” when typing in the fact about Alvarez.

The righty slugger would ground out during the at-bat where the “2 years old” goof ran. But he smacked an RBI double in his next at-bat as the Astros won 13-6. Meanwhile, this may have been the scoreboard community’s way of getting revenge on Alvarez, who has damaged other scoreboards before.

Photo: Oct 22, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) rounds the bases after hitting a triple in the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox during game six of the 2021 ALCS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports