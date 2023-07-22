 Skip to main content
Angels share update on Mike Trout’s return

July 22, 2023
by Dan Benton
Mike Trout in his Angels uniform

May 14, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) jogs to the dugout during the third inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout is recovering from a broken hamate bone in his left hand and recently had stitches removed from the reparative surgery, but he still isn’t close to returning.

Prior to Friday night’s game between the Angels and Pittsburgh Pirates — a 8-5 Los Angeles victory — Trout revealed that his hand is still bruised and has some wounds that are healing. As a result, he has yet to begin swinging a bat and is still dealing with some pain while throwing.

Trout is, however, working on his mobility and conditioning.

“I’m probably driving the training staff crazy right now,” Trout said, via the Los Angeles Times.

Trout has been sidelined since July 3 when the initial injury occurred during an at-bat. The original timeline suggested he would be out for six to eight weeks and Angels manager Phil Nevin says that hasn’t changed. That puts his on-field return sometime between mid-to-late August.

In 81 games this season, Trout is batting .263/.369/.493 with 18 home runs and 44 RBI.

During Trout’s absence, the Angels have gone 5-6 but have won five of seven since the All-Star break. They are currently third in the AL West and four games back in the Wild Card race with a record of 50-48.

Los Angeles AngelsMike Trout
