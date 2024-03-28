Angels fan goes viral for modified Shohei Ohtani jersey

One Los Angeles Angels fan got creative with their old Shohei Ohtani jersey in the wake of the star’s departure.

In a post on X, one fan took a shot of someone’s Ohtani jersey with a lot of work done. Ohtani’s old No. 17 was replaced by a No. 27, representing Mike Trout. The lettering of the name, meanwhile, had been pointedly covered with the word “loyalty.”

i mean this is just phenomenal work pic.twitter.com/UYPuTP19TY — swilly ☻ (@swillysports) March 28, 2024

Points for effort and creativity, and it probably is not a bad idea to shift the focus to Trout. He has showed incredible loyalty to the Angels despite their lack of success, though even he may have his limits.

Angels fans do not even seem that bitter toward Ohtani, even with uniform changes like this. After all, the organization did not exactly try that hard when it came time to try to convince him to return.