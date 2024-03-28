 Skip to main content
Angels fan goes viral for modified Shohei Ohtani jersey

March 28, 2024
by Grey Papke
The Angels logo at Angel Stadium

Apr 15, 2020; Anaheim, California, USA; General overall view of the Los Angeles Angels logo at Angel Stadium of Anaheim amid the global coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY NETWORK

One Los Angeles Angels fan got creative with their old Shohei Ohtani jersey in the wake of the star’s departure.

In a post on X, one fan took a shot of someone’s Ohtani jersey with a lot of work done. Ohtani’s old No. 17 was replaced by a No. 27, representing Mike Trout. The lettering of the name, meanwhile, had been pointedly covered with the word “loyalty.”

Points for effort and creativity, and it probably is not a bad idea to shift the focus to Trout. He has showed incredible loyalty to the Angels despite their lack of success, though even he may have his limits.

Angels fans do not even seem that bitter toward Ohtani, even with uniform changes like this. After all, the organization did not exactly try that hard when it came time to try to convince him to return.

