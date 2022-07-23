 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, July 23, 2022

Report reveals Angels’ Shohei Ohtani trade stance

July 23, 2022
by Grey Papke
Shohei Ohtani finishes a swing

Jun 12, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) bats against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the eighth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Could Shohei Ohtani become another big name potentially on the trade block prior to the August 2 deadline? Based on a new report, that seems unlikely.

Multiple teams have called the Los Angeles Angels to check in on Ohtani’s availability, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network. However, those attempts have been rebuffed, and the Angels are telling teams that they have no intention of trading the two-way star.

In light of the Nationals’ stance on Juan Soto, some may have wondered if the Angels might explore a similar trade of Ohtani. After all, the Japanese phenom has one arbitration year remaining before he becomes eligible for free agency, putting him even closer to the open market than Soto is. The difference is that as far as we know, Ohtani has yet to shut down any contract extension talks with the Angels, and seems to still be open to signing there long-term. If another report is to be believed, Ohtani would want any arrangement to be quite lengthy, too.

Of course, Ohtani will ultimately prioritize one thing over all others when it comes to contract discussions. The door is not closed on Ohtani with the Angels long-term, but they will need to show they can win. Until something definitive happens in those talks, though, don’t expect to see him on the trade block.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus