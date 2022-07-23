Report reveals Angels’ Shohei Ohtani trade stance

Could Shohei Ohtani become another big name potentially on the trade block prior to the August 2 deadline? Based on a new report, that seems unlikely.

Multiple teams have called the Los Angeles Angels to check in on Ohtani’s availability, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network. However, those attempts have been rebuffed, and the Angels are telling teams that they have no intention of trading the two-way star.

Sources: @MLB teams are calling #Angels to express trade interest in Shohei Ohtani, but the Angels are indicating they have no plans to move the superstar before the Aug. 2 Trade Deadline. @MLBNetwork @MLBNetworkRadio — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 23, 2022

In light of the Nationals’ stance on Juan Soto, some may have wondered if the Angels might explore a similar trade of Ohtani. After all, the Japanese phenom has one arbitration year remaining before he becomes eligible for free agency, putting him even closer to the open market than Soto is. The difference is that as far as we know, Ohtani has yet to shut down any contract extension talks with the Angels, and seems to still be open to signing there long-term. If another report is to be believed, Ohtani would want any arrangement to be quite lengthy, too.

Of course, Ohtani will ultimately prioritize one thing over all others when it comes to contract discussions. The door is not closed on Ohtani with the Angels long-term, but they will need to show they can win. Until something definitive happens in those talks, though, don’t expect to see him on the trade block.