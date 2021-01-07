Angels trying to acquire former Joe Maddon player from Cubs?

Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon appears interested in running it back with a member of his 2016 World Series-winning Chicago Cubs.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Wednesday that the Angels are interested in trading for Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. Rosenthal adds that Maddon was a strong advocate for Contreras during their time together in Chicago, which spanned four seasons.

Contreras, 28, is under contract for two more seasons with the Cubs. He is known as more of an offense-first catcher but has improved his defense in recent seasons. Meanwhile, the Angels’ current catching unit is led by Max Stassi, who could miss the start of the 2021 campaign after undergoing surgery on his left hip.

Maddon did help develop Contreras into an All-Star before leaving for the Angels. Admittedly though, the team has more pressing needs elsewhere.