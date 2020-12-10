Angels reportedly ‘determined’ to add top starting pitcher

The Los Angeles Angels have major needs to fill in their starting rotation heading into the 2021 season, and it sounds like they are committed to finding a way to add an ace.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported on Wednesday that the Angels are “determined to add a top-of-the-rotation starter.” He says top free agent starting pitcher Trevor Bauer is one option, but L.A. could also pursue a trade for someone like Tampa Bay Rays ace Blake Snell.

Folks are convince the #LAAngels are determined to add a top of the rotation starter. Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer is the obvious option, and the LA/UCLA product may relish a homecoming. The top trade options may be Sonny Gray and Blake Snell; the list of No. 1 guys is short. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 10, 2020

The Angels’ top three starters currently are Dylan Bundy, Andrew Heaney and Griffin Channing. They combined for a 3.91 ERA last season, which is respectable. All three would be better suited as middle-of-the-rotation arms, however, and L.A.’s team ERA of 5.09 ranked 25th in the majors. It makes sense that they are pursuing a No. 1 starter.

The Angels made a huge splash last offseason when they signed Anthony Rendon to a $245 million contract, but they still finished 26-34 and have not had a winning record since 2015. The lack of an ace has been a big reason for that.