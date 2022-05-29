 Skip to main content
Angels provide update on Kurt Suzuki after terrifying incident in warmups

May 28, 2022
by Darryn Albert

The Los Angeles Angels are giving an update on catcher Kurt Suzuki after a scary incident during Saturday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Suzuki was catching warmup tosses from starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen in between innings when he was hit in the neck area by an errant throw. It did not appear that Suzuki was wearing a throat guard at the time.

As the 38-year-old veteran Suzuki made his way off the field, he appeared to collapse near the dugout steps and had to be carried into the clubhouse. Here is the video (but beware that the content is disturbing).

Over an hour after the incident occurred, the Angels provided an update on Suzuki’s status. They said that Suzuki had a neck contusion but was alert and undergoing further testing.

The former All-Star Suzuki is in his second season with the Angels and is hitting .188 through 15 appearances thus far. He was replaced by fellow catcher Max Stassi upon exiting Saturday’s game.

