Angels provide update on Kurt Suzuki after terrifying incident in warmups

The Los Angeles Angels are giving an update on catcher Kurt Suzuki after a scary incident during Saturday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Suzuki was catching warmup tosses from starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen in between innings when he was hit in the neck area by an errant throw. It did not appear that Suzuki was wearing a throat guard at the time.

As the 38-year-old veteran Suzuki made his way off the field, he appeared to collapse near the dugout steps and had to be carried into the clubhouse. Here is the video (but beware that the content is disturbing).

Kurt Suzuki left the game after taking a warm up pitch off his neck/head area. Angels staff and players went to carry him into the clubhouse. pic.twitter.com/UdgMffFaED — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 29, 2022

Over an hour after the incident occurred, the Angels provided an update on Suzuki’s status. They said that Suzuki had a neck contusion but was alert and undergoing further testing.

Kurt Suzuki was removed from tonight’s game with a neck contusion. He is alert and currently undergoing further testing. Additional information will be released at the appropriate time. — Angels PR (@LAAngelsPR) May 29, 2022

The former All-Star Suzuki is in his second season with the Angels and is hitting .188 through 15 appearances thus far. He was replaced by fellow catcher Max Stassi upon exiting Saturday’s game.