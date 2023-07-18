Report: Angels will not trade Shohei Ohtani to 1 team

The Los Angeles Angels may decide to trade Shohei Ohtani prior to the August 1 deadline rather than just watching him walk in free agency, but there is one team that does not need to bother reaching out.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network said in an interview with “Bleacher Report” on Monday that he believes there is a 25% chance the Angels will trade Ohtani. While the Los Angeles Dodgers are undoubtedly interested, that is apparently not happening.

“Would they trade him to the Dodgers? No. I spoke to somebody with the Dodgers and they realize he’s not getting traded to the Dodgers,” Heyman said. “Even if you think he can sign long-term with the Dodgers, Arte Moreno is not going to do that. He may ultimately trade him, as I said 25% (chance), but you will not see him being traded to the Dodgers.”

Many view the Dodgers as the favorite to sign Ohtani next winter, but their in-state rival has no intention of making it easier for them to do that.

Ohtahi is expected to command a record contract in free agency. There has been talk of one surprise team factoring into the trade market for him, but they probably will not want to give up a massive package of prospects just to have Ohtani for two or three months.

The Angels are likely going to miss the playoffs again, so the only reason they would keep Ohtani is if they believe they have a chance to re-sign him.