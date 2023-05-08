1 NL team the favorite to sign Shohei Ohtani?

Shohei Ohtani will be a free agent after the season, and there is a good chance he will leave the Los Angeles Angels (if he is not traded before then).

Where Ohtani ends up has been a big storyline. ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel explored the subject in an article that was published on Monday.

One of the analysts who was polled predicted Ohtani would end up with the Dodgers. Another analyst predicted the two-way player would get a $600 million contract. You can read the whole thing here (subject to paywall).

Not only could Ohtani make $600 million on a multi-year deal, but he also stands to earn multiple millions in endorsement deals. He is already one of the most popular figures in Japan and has endorses several Japanese brands.

Ohtani won AL MVP after slugging 46 home runs two years ago. Last year he finished second in AL MVP voting behind Aaron Judge while being a two-way star for the Angels. This season, he has been even more dominant as a pitcher going 4-0 with a 2.54 ERA while posting an .877 OPS at the plate.

Ohtani is arguably a $30 million/year pitcher and $25 million/year hitter, which would make him worth $55 million as a player, not including all the additional advertising revenue he attracts for a franchise. The 28-year-old’s tremendous value as a player cannot be understated.